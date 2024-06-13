AFU leadership was obliged to coordinate theses for comments and interviews with StratCom - media

Commanders and heads of structural units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, military educational institutions, institutions and organisations must now agree the theses of interviews, briefings, blogs, comments "on the use of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" with the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine within 3 days.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the order, a fragment of which is available to "Detector Media".

The document was confirmed by two sources involved in the communications units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Who does the order apply to?

As noted, the order applies to "heads (commanders, chiefs) of structural units of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, military command and control bodies, formations, military units, higher military educational institutions, military educational units of higher education institutions, institutions and organisations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and other components of the Defence Forces".

The document also states that the relevant materials, together with the minutes of the meeting of the expert commission on secrets, should be sent for consideration to the email address of the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine no later than three days before publication.

"The activities of expert commissions on secrets are regulated by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 939 of 18 December 2013 on the Procedure for Organising and Ensuring Secrecy in State Bodies, Local Governments, Enterprises, Institutions and Organisations. The resolution itself is marked "For official use only," the statement said.

According to DM's sources, the order to organise the approval of theses of interviews, briefings, blogs and comments by the military was signed recently. But the document itself had long been prepared by the StratCom.

