Consequences of Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strikes on Russian air defences near Belbek and Sevastopol in occupied Crimea. SATELLITE IMAGES

Satellite images of the aftermath of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strikes on one enemy S-300 anti-aircraft missile system near Belbek and two S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems near Belbek and Sevastopol have emerged.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the pictures were published by the "CyberBoroshno" Telegram channel.

"The result of the attack on the S-300 position near the village of Velyke, Yevpatoria district. The 5H63S control units with 30H6 fuel dispensers were destroyed. Also on the pictures, you can see 5P85TE tractors without trailers and traces of the damaged/destroyed equipment (the same were seen after the destroyed 92N6E radar was removed in the Belbek area).

To the south, tractor-trailers were seen removing generators from the attack site. Since this type of radar is supposed to be located next to the AP, it is likely that they were quickly removed.

As a reminder, on the night of 12 June, the Ukrainian Defence Forces attacked Russian SAMs on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

