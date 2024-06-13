5 boats of Russian Federation were destroyed by Armed Forces in South - Pletenchuk
Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 5 boats of Russian invaders in the South.
This was reported by the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, Censor.NET reports.
"Minus 5 boats per day from the enemy in the South. Hmm... Usually 1-2. Something "went wrong" apparently..." he noted.
