5 boats of Russian Federation were destroyed by Armed Forces in South - Pletenchuk

Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 5 boats of Russian invaders in the South.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, Censor.NET reports.

"Minus 5 boats per day from the enemy in the South. Hmm... Usually 1-2. Something "went wrong" apparently..." he noted.

