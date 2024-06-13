ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10102 visitors online
News
4 044 4

5 boats of Russian Federation were destroyed by Armed Forces in South - Pletenchuk

Знищено 5 човнів РФ на Півдні

Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 5 boats of Russian invaders in the South.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, Censor.NET reports.

"Minus 5 boats per day from the enemy in the South. Hmm... Usually 1-2. Something "went wrong" apparently..." he noted.

Read more: In south, 111 occupiers and 30 units of Russian weapons and military equipment were eliminated in one day

Author: 

elimination (5055) Pletenchuk Dmytro (54)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 