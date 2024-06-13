Canada will transfer 2,300 CRV7 missiles, 50 armored vehicles and 29 remote control systems to Ukraine, - Minister of Defense Blair

Canada will send Ukraine 2,300 CRV7 (Canadian Rocket Vehicle 7) air-to-air missiles, previously used by Canadian forces, 50 armored vehicles, 29 Nanuk remote control systems, and 130,000 rounds of ammunition for small arms.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, Canada's Minister of Defense Bill Blair announced this before the meeting of defense ministers of NATO member countries in Brussels, where the 23rd meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine ("Ramstein") will also be held.

"Today I will also announce on behalf of Canada that we will continue to support our friends in Ukraine. First, I am announcing that Canada will provide Ukraine with 2,300 Canadian CRV missiles," Blair said.

As the Canadian minister noted, tests of these missiles have been conducted in the last few months to determine their viability at the request of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for this equipment. Also, Canada continues to test CRV-7 missiles in order to make further deliveries to Ukrainians.

Blair also said that Canada will send additional ammunition for small arms, as well as 29 remote Nanuk systems.

"Nanuk is a remote-controlled battle station that the Canadian Army uses on our own light armored vehicles. It is built by the Canadian company Rheinmetall. The NANUK system can be installed on various armored vehicles in Ukraine," Blair said.

In addition, according to the Minister of Defense, this week Canada is starting to deliver 50 new Canadian armored vehicles to Ukraine.

"The first four vehicles will leave Canada this week and will be delivered to the Armed Forces in the coming weeks. In the summer, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will undergo training on their use," he informed.

Blair added that in the next few weeks, Canada will also begin shipping the first shipments of 900 drones to Ukraine. So far, Canada has allocated over 14 billion Canadian dollars in aid to Ukraine.

