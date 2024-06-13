Zelenskyy to meet with Pope Francis at G7 summit

On June 14, Pope Francis and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet in Italy.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Vatican News.

At the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Pope Francis will take part in the G7 summit. He is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with a number of country leaders.

In addition to Zelenskyy, Francis will meet with the leaders of France, Canada, the United States, Turkey, Brazil, India, Kenya, and Algeria.

As a reminder, the G7 summit is taking place from June 13 to 15, 2024, in the Puglia region of southern Italy.