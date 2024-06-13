British Labour Party promises not to weaken aid to Ukraine if it wins

The British Labour Party, which is predicted to win the early parliamentary elections on July 4, has promised full support for Ukraine.

This is stated in the Labor Party's program published on June 13, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

The program of the British Labor Party states that if they come to power, "the UK's military, financial, diplomatic and political support for Ukraine will remain unwavering."

The document specifically emphasizes the intentions of the future Labor government to support bringing Putin's Russia to justice, including "calls for a special tribunal for the crime of aggression."

"We will work with our allies to enable the seizure and redirection of frozen Russian state assets to support Ukraine. And we will play a leading role in providing Ukraine with a clear path to NATO membership," it says.

Labor also promises to strengthen partnerships with Britain's allies, including the United States, France, and Germany. They also want to conclude a "new ambitious security pact" with the European Union.

The current opposition party also wants to analyze global threats to Britain, continue investing in defense, review relations with China, and emphasize global cooperation to combat climate change if it comes to power.

As a reminder, in May, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced early parliamentary elections in the UK to be held on July 4. According to forecasts, after the election, Labor can count on a historic majority of 194 seats in the House of Commons.