Ukraine signs bilateral security agreement with Japan

In Italy, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida signed a bilateral agreement on support for Ukraine and cooperation between Ukraine and the Government of Japan.

This is reported on the website of the President of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"This is the first security agreement concluded by our country in pursuance of the G7 Joint Declaration with a non-NATO country and a country in the Pacific region. For Japan, this type of agreement and level of support is unprecedented.

The document sets out the main areas of Japan's long-term support in the areas of security and defense, humanitarian aid, recovery and reconstruction.

This year, Japan will provide our country with USD 4.5 billion. This year, Japan will provide $4.5 billion to Ukraine and will continue to do so throughout the ten-year term of the agreement. In total, the amount of assistance provided by Japan since March 2022 will amount to more than $12 billion.

The document provides for the transfer of non-lethal equipment to Ukraine, subject to Japan's constitutional restrictions, and enshrines further development of cooperation within the coalitions of capabilities of which Japan is a member, in particular the information technology and demining coalitions.

Japan will provide medical treatment for wounded Ukrainian soldiers, cooperate with Ukraine in the areas of intelligence and protection of classified information, strengthening the protection and reconstruction of critical infrastructure, enhancing cyber and information security, and ensuring free navigation and security of sea lanes. Japanese partners will also help with the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine by engaging the private sector and Japanese government agencies.

A separate section of the agreement concerns cooperation in the field of industry, where Japan holds a leading position in the world. The two countries will explore opportunities to develop Ukraine's industrial base, in particular by engaging the private sector, establishing joint ventures, and conducting research.

Japan will continue to support the Ukrainian formula for peace, strengthen sanctions against Russia, cooperate in developing a mechanism for compensation for damages, including through sovereign Russian assets, and in bringing the aggressor to justice.

Japan will also continue to help Ukraine strengthen nuclear safety, in particular in the context of protecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

In total, Ukraine has already concluded 16 bilateral security agreements: with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Iceland, and Norway.