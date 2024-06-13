Two combat engagements continue near Vovchansk - General Staff

Throughout the day, the enemy has been trying to find ways to penetrate our defense and attempt to knock Ukrainian units out of their positions. The number of combat engagements along the entire front line has increased to 77.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian invaders do not abandon their intentions to push Ukrainian defenders in the area of Vovchansk. As of today, Ukrainian Defense Forces units have successfully repelled two enemy assaults, and two more engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders prevented three enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove. Another battle is ongoing. Kupiansk, Pershotravneve and Stepova Novoselivka continue to suffer from attacks by Russian GABs.

Hostilities in Donbas

All six enemy assault attempts in the Lyman direction were unsuccessful. Ukrainian troops control the situation.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops have attempted to penetrate our defense eight times since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian troops repelled six attacks. Two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers are not slowing down their offensive. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked Ukrainian defenses 30 times. Twenty-four of the aggressor's assaults were unsuccessful, and six more attacks are ongoing.

During the day, 16 combat engagements took place in the Kurakhove direction. Our defenders successfully repelled 15 enemy attacks. Another battle is ongoing. According to preliminary information, enemy losses in this sector amounted to: 71 occupiers, two tanks and 11 armored combat vehicles.

Hostilities in the South

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the vicinity of Krynky. The situation is under control.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

