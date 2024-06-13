Media: Slovenia secretly sent batch of weapons to Ukraine during delay of US aid package

Slovenia secretly sent a batch of military aid to Ukraine. This happened at a time when the US Congress could not adopt a law on aid to Ukraine for almost $61 billion for a long time.

This was reported by the Slovenian media outlet 24UR, Censor.NET reports.

According to media reports, the aid package from Slovenia includes, among other things, 26 BOV armored amphibious fighting vehicles, three M80A and HMMWV infantry fighting vehicles (the number of the latter is not specified), Zastava M55 anti-aircraft guns, rifles, ammunition, helmets, and a batch of drones.

The publication notes that Ljubljana has provided Ukraine with a huge amount of military, humanitarian and financial assistance.

In addition, Slovenia has recently become one of the countries that joined the Czech initiative to purchase shells for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The country allocated 1 million euros for this initiative.

As a reminder, Ukraine and Slovenia are finalizing a bilateral security agreement as part of the G7 declaration. Slovenia has also agreed to participate in the Global Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland.

