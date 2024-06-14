General Staff: 8 combat engagements are still ongoing in Pokrovsk sector

The Ukrainian military continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting effective fire damage and depleting them along the entire frontline. To date, 87 combat engagements have taken place. The situation remains tense but under control.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the Facebook page of the General Staff of AFU.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

The Russian invaders launched three missile attacks using four rockets and 54 air strikes using 73 GABs, using 613 kamikaze drones. The enemy also fired more than 2,500 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using artillery, mortars, small arms and armoured vehicles.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked four times near Hlyboke, Tykhyi and Vovchansk. Three of the aggressor's assaults were successfully repelled by our defenders. The battle in the area of Vovchansk is ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made four attempts to push our units from their positions near the towns of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove. He was unsuccessful. No losses of positions or territories were incurred.

Read more: Occupiers are trying to capture Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Kalynivka, enemy is bogged down in Vovchansk - Syrskyi

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman sector, Russian invaders tried to advance six times in the areas of Hrekivka and Nevske. All attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders. The situation is under control.

The situation in the Siverskyi sector has not changed significantly. Assault operations in the area of Verkhniokamianske ended in failure for the enemy.

The aggressor attacked the Ukrainian Armed Forces eleven times in the Kramatorsk sector near Ivanivka, Kalynivka, Andriivka and Chasiv Yar. All attempts by the Russian occupiers to break through our lines were repelled. The situation is tense. Measures are being taken to prevent the enemy from advancing into the depths of our territory.

The situation remains the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector. Since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attempted 32 times to break into the combat formations of Ukraine's defenders near Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novopokrovske, Kalynove, Mezhove, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka. Our troops repelled 24 enemy attacks. Eight combat engagements are still ongoing. The defence forces are making every effort to deplete and deter the Russian invaders in this area.

Read more: Two combat engagements continue near Vovchansk - General Staff

The aggressor's preliminary losses amounted to 291 occupants killed and wounded. One tank, an armoured combat vehicle, a cannon and a vehicle were destroyed.

The situation in the Kurakhove sector remains tense. Since the beginning of the day, the number of combat engagements has increased to 17. The invaders are trying to advance near Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. 16 enemy attacks were successfully repelled by the Defence Forces. The battle in the area of Krasnohorivka continues. Measures are being taken to stabilise the situation.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupants carried out three assault operations in the area of Mala Tokmachka. Ukrainian defenders are making efforts to restrain the advance of the occupation forces.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the vicinity of Krynky. No positions were lost.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 524,060 people (+1250 per day), 7936 tanks, 13818 artillery systems, 15234 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Strikes on the enemy

Over the course of the day, the Defence Forces struck eight areas of enemy concentration, one air defence system, two artillery systems and an electronic warfare station.