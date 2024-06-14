This night, Russians once again targeted energy and military facilities - Air Force

On the night of June 14, the Russian army attacked objects located in the western regions of Ukraine: many rockets and drones were aimed at Starokostiantyn in the Khmelnytskyi region.

As Censor.NET informs, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Illia Yevlash told about this in a comment to LIGA.net.

The Russian attack began around 11:00 p.m. on June 13. Then the occupiers launched "Shaheds" in the regions of Ukraine. Later, around 03:00 a.m., when almost all drones were eliminated by air defense forces, Russia launched missiles.

After the Defense Forces shot down most of the air targets, the enemy picked up the MiG-31K and launched the "Kinzhals" over the Khmelnytskyi region - the missile did not reach its target.

It will be recalled that on the morning of June 14, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of the MIG-31K.

