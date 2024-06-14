Recruitment centres do not issue summonses - Ministry of Defence

Recruitment centres of Defence Forces do not issue summonses.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence Dmytro Lazutkin, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"The database of all vacancies in the army is unified. This way, you can find out at the recruitment centre, where you can come and talk directly to a specialist who will advise you, tell you something about certain units where there are certain vacancies," he explained.

The MoD spokesperson added that vacancies can also be searched on online platforms, such as Lobby X. The site also provides additional information on requirements and salaries.

"Or you can come directly to the recruitment centre and talk to a specialist. After all, direct communication can reveal more information. Also, recruitment centres do not issue subpoenas. They (the people - Ed.) will find out, ask questions, tell about themselves, and according to their speciality, they will be offered some kind of job," Lazutkin added.

Read more: Units of Unmanned Systems Forces of Armed Forces of Ukraine will be manned by 80% through recruitment - Sukharevskyi