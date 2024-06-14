West must provide security guarantees to Russia immediately - Putin
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demands security guarantees from the West.
According to Censor.NET, the president of the occupying country said this during a speech at the Russian Foreign Ministry.
He said that Russia allegedly does not threaten anyone. And the West is "putting pressure on it" because Russia seems to them to be very big.
He also told a British journalist: "And you are demanding some kind of guarantees from me (security - Ed.). You must give us guarantees, and immediately! Now!"
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password