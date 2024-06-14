ENG
West must provide security guarantees to Russia immediately - Putin

Путін заявив, що Захід має дати Росії гарантії безпеки

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demands security guarantees from the West.

According to Censor.NET, the president of the occupying country said this during a speech at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

He said that Russia allegedly does not threaten anyone. And the West is "putting pressure on it" because Russia seems to them to be very big.

He also told a British journalist: "And you are demanding some kind of guarantees from me (security - Ed.). You must give us guarantees, and immediately! Now!"

