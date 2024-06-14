Germany announces new aid package for Ukraine: IRIS-T, HIMARS and armoured vehicles. LIST

The German government has updated the list of new military aid for Ukraine. It includes, in particular, the IRIS-T SLM and HIMARS air defence systems.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated on the website of the German government as of 14 June.

What's in the new assistance package?

Ukraine will get it:

20 Marder infantry vehicles with spare parts and ammunition;

10 LEOPARD 1 A5 battle tanks with spare parts and ammunition;

IRIS-T SLM air defence system;

IRIS-T SLS air defence system;

3 HIMARS systems;

21,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition (from the Bundeswehr and industry stocks);

4 anti-drone systems;

2 BEAVER pavers with spare parts;

2 armoured engineering vehicles Dachs;

Bergepanzer 2 armoured recovery vehicle with spare parts;

4 Wisent 1 demining machines with spare parts;

3 on-board missile defence systems for aircraft AMPS;

100 night vision devices;

IT equipment;

16 Zetros fuel dispensers;

100 MK 556 rifles;

85 HLR 338 rifles and 180,000 rounds of ammunition;

100 CR 308 rifles;

400,000 rounds of ammunition for firearms (from the Bundeswehr and industrial stocks);

rescue boats.

means for defusing explosive devices.

Military assistance from Germany

Within the framework of the Fund, Germany has allocated approximately €7.1 billion for military assistance to Ukraine in 2024 alone. This amount includes Berlin's contributions to the European Peace Fund (EPF).

Earlier, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany would transfer air defence systems, missiles and ammunition to Ukraine over the coming months.