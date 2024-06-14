NATO approves plan to expand support for Ukraine

NATO defence ministers approved an "operational plan to expand support for Ukraine", which envisages a greater role for the Alliance in supplying weapons and training Ukrainian soldiers.

Censor.NET reports with reference to the European Parliament that this was stated by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The plan envisages that in the future, NATO will take over the international coordination of arms supplies and training for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Hungary had long blocked the approval of the plan. Prime Minister Orban explained that the Alliance's initiative could lead to a "direct confrontation" with Russia.

Later, he agreed to lift his veto in exchange for a promise that Hungary would not participate in training Ukrainians or finance the supply of weapons.

