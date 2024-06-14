One person killed and four wounded in Russian attack on Sumy region

Today, on June 14, the Russian occupiers attacked the Shostka community in Sumy region, killing one person.

"Russians continue to destroy civilians and infrastructure in Sumy region.

Today, on June 14, the enemy attacked the Shostka community. Preliminarily, one person was killed, four were injured of varying severity," the statement said.

As noted, the victims were provided with the necessary medical care. All necessary services are working at the site.

The RMA added that the consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified.

As a reminder, today Russian occupiers attacked a social bus in the Sumy region with an FPV drone, injuring 3 civilians.