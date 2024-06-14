Consequences of Russian FPV drone attack on bus in Sumy region: Man and two women were injured. PHOTO
Russian occupants attacked a social bus with an FPV drone in the Sumy region, injuring 3 civilians.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.
At around 8:00 a.m. , Russians attacked a social bus on the territory of the Esman community in the Shostka district.
Previously, the enemy used an FPV drone.
"There was a driver and 19 passengers in the vehicle. Three were injured: A 62-year-old man, women aged 51 and 53," the statement said.
