Lubinets on Moskalkova’s accusations of alleged unwillingness to exchange prisoners: Ukraine is ready to bring back all defenders from Russian captivity

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets responded to the publication of the Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova by saying that Ukraine is ready to take all defenders from captivity.

Lubinets wrote about this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I am surprised by the publication of the Russian Ombudsman, which refers to a request to facilitate the exchange of prisoners of war. After all, just today we had a communication with the Russian side and handed over letters from the prisoners. However, during this communication, the other side did not voice any requests for the return of the military," Lubinets said.

Read more: At least 790 children have died in Ukraine since 2014 as result of Russian aggression - Lubinets

The Ombudsman noted that during this communication, the Ukrainian side proposed that the Russian side jointly monitor the physical condition of returning soldiers during the repatriation process and compliance with the Geneva Conventions. After all, employees of the ombudsman's office are present when the military of both sides return home.

"The 'lists of soldiers who are ready to return' look strange, because Ukraine is ready to bring back all defenders, including those under the previously proposed 'all for all' formula. Also, our country has created mixed medical commissions and is still waiting for the same commissions to be created in Russia," emphasized Lubinets.

He added that the Ukrainian side is not engaged in exchanges, but in the repatriation of prisoners of war, the mechanism of which is defined by the Geneva Conventions.

Read more: Vereshchuk publicly calls on Russia to provide lists of children abducted from Ukraine

"Therefore, I consider such publications by the Russian side on the eve of the Peace Summit to be nothing more than a provocation," Lubinets concluded.

Earlier, on Friday, June 14, Russian Ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova published a list of Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen who are allegedly ready to return to Ukraine, but whose return is allegedly "blocked by the Ukrainian side." Moskalkova also asked Lubinets to "assist in the intensification of Russian-Ukrainian exchange processes."