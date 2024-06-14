G7 has warned Russia against using nuclear weapons: It will have serious consequences

The leaders of the Group of Seven in a joint declaration following the summit in Italy warned Russia of the consequences in case of use of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons.

The summit participants expressed deep concern about Russia's "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and actions, as well as reports of its increasing use of chemicals against Ukrainian forces."

"We reiterate that any use of chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear weapons by Russia would have serious consequences," the declaration emphasizes.

The G7 leaders are also concerned about "China's opaque and accelerated expansion of its nuclear arsenal" and the development of nuclear and ballistic missile programs in North Korea and Iran.

The document also reaffirmed the G7's support for the Comprehensive Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, (NPT), from which Russia withdrew last year.

"We call on Russia to continue to comply with the moratorium on nuclear tests and to resume ratification of the NPT. We also call on North Korea not to conduct any further nuclear tests and to sign and ratify the NPT," the G7 heads of state noted.