Putin says 700,000 Russian troops are fighting in Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that almost 700,000 Russian soldiers are fighting in Ukraine.

The Russian leader said this during a meeting with participants in an educational program for Russian soldiers who took part in the war against Ukraine, UP writes, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the last time the Kremlin leader named the contingent of the Russian army in Ukraine was at the end of 2023. Then, according to him, 617 thousand Russian troops were involved in the war against Ukraine.

As previously reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 524,060 Russian occupiers.

