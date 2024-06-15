Meloni on Putin’s "peace plan": It’s more propaganda than reasonable proposal for negotiations

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni commented on dictator Vladimir Putin's "proposals" for "peace talks" with Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, she said this at a press conference following the G7 summit in Italy on 15 June.

Meloni believes that Putin's "proposals" are "more propaganda than a real, reasonable proposal for negotiations".

She reminded that Russia has unilaterally annexed Ukrainian regions that it does not fully control.

"If Putin says that he is ready to sit down at the negotiating table if Ukraine recognises the annexation and invasion and gives up part of its territory, I don't think it will be a reasonable proposal," the Italian prime minister said.

"And it will be difficult to argue that Ukraine should withdraw from Ukraine in order to be able to sit at the negotiating table. It looks like an exercise in propaganda," she added, calling Putin's words "a form of deliberate manipulation".

As a reminder, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has said that the Ukrainian military should withdraw from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions for "peace talks" with Russia. Then Russia will "immediately cease fire". Ukraine should also refuse to join NATO.