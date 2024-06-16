Palamar claims that soldiers of "Azov" knocked out enemy from their positions in Serebrianka forest. OSGT "Khortytsia" says that there are certain advancements of Defense Forces at front

Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, claims that the brigade's soldiers drove the Russian occupiers out of some positions in the Serebryansky forest near Kreminna.

Palamar wrote about this on Facebook after the relevant information appeared in the media, citing DeepState data, Censor.NET reports.

What do they say at Azov?

"The occupiers have retreated in the Serebryany forestry))))!!! This is how some media write(((. You can also write humanly - LOST their positions, or the Defence Forces knocked the orcs out of their positions if you don't want to name the unit behind this retreat. And how else can you write in a veiled way about how the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade has been knocking out orcs every day, every hour for months?" he said.

Also read: "Azov confirms lifting of US ban on arms supplies to brigade: Will increase combat capability and save lives

What do they say at Khortytsia?

According to the Liga, the spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops, Nazar Voloshyn, said that the situation at the front is dynamic and constantly changing.

According to Voloshyn, there are indeed some advances by the Defence Forces on the frontline and the enemy is being driven out of their positions.

"The defense forces are also storming the enemy's positions, repelling the occupiers' defensive lines and firing points. We also carry out our counterattack actions, occupy their firing positions at the tactical level, and drive them out of their lines," he said.

In general, he added that the situation is quite dynamic, difficult, and constantly changing.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that border guards had destroyed two occupiers' hideouts and a bookmaker's warehouse in Serebrianka Forest in the Luhansk region.