EU extends sanctions against Russia for occupation of Crimea for another year

On June 17, the EU Council extended sanctions against Russia until June 23, 2025.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the EU Council.

The sanctions, first introduced in June 2014, include a ban on imports to the EU of goods originating in the occupied Crimea and Sevastopol, as well as on infrastructure or financial investments and tourist services from the occupied Crimea or Sevastopol.

The EU is also subject to restrictions on the export of certain goods and technologies to Crimean companies or for use in the occupied Crimea in the transport, telecommunications, and energy sectors, as well as for the search, exploration, and production of oil, gas, and mineral resources.

Read more: Consequences of Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strikes on Russian air defences near Belbek and Sevastopol in occupied Crimea. SATELLITE IMAGES

"The EU does not recognize and continues to condemn the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation as a violation of international law," the statement said.