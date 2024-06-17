General Horbenko resigns as commander of 125th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, which defended Kharkiv region

The commander of the 125th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, Lieutenant General Artur Horbenko, said he was resigning from the post of head of the unit.

This was reported by Censor.NET

"Today, our more than two-year joint service in the 125th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade is coming to an end. You are people of peaceful professions, various fields of activity and interests, who, from the first days of the full-scale Russian aggression, voluntarily and without hesitation, stood up to defend your native land and defend our state in the ranks of the Defense Forces. I express my deep gratitude to you for your service, trust and support, and I sincerely wish you harmony and goodness, good and unshakable health, family well-being and family warmth, success in your service for the benefit of our country!" said Horobenko.

He also thanked the personnel for their loyalty to the oath. He added that he would continue to serve in the Armed Forces.

As Censor.NET reported, the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating whether the enemy's breakthrough could have been avoided during the offensive in the north of Kharkiv region. Criminal proceedings have been opened. At the same time, the 125th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade denied the accusations: The defense forces were ready for the offensive and no one retreated from their positions.

