Air defence shoots down 10 out of 10 attack UAVs - Air Force
On the night of 18 June, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 10 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs. They were launched from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of AFU.
"As a result of combat operations by mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, all the " Shaheds " were shot down in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password