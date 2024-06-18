ENG
Air defence shoots down 10 out of 10 attack UAVs - Air Force

ппо

On the night of 18 June, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 10 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs. They were launched from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of AFU. 

"As a result of combat operations by mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, all the " Shaheds " were shot down in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions," the statement said.

Робота ППО 18 червня

