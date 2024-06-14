Air defense destroyed 7 enemy missiles out of 14 and all "Shaheds" at night - Air Force

On the night of 14 June 2024, the Russian occupiers launched a missile and air strike on Ukraine, using various types of missiles and Shahed-type attack UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In total, the enemy used 31 means of air attack - 14 air- and ground-launched missiles and 17 attack UAVs, namely:

10 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aircraft (launch area, Saratov region - Russia);

3 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles (launched from Crimea and Krasnodar Territory - Russia);

1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile (from the airspace of Tambov region - Russian Federation);

17 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs (launch area - Yeysk - Russia)," the statement said.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare assets of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were engaged in repelling the enemy air attack.

"As a result of air combat in the Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Kirovohrad regions, 24 air targets were shot down:

7 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

17 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

Read more: In morning, Russians attacked Starokostiantyniv with "Kinzhal"