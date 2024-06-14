In morning, Russians attacked Starokostiantyniv with "Kinzhal"

On the morning of 14 June, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of the MiG-31K.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"High-speed target in the Kyiv region! Heading southwest! Probably a Kinzhal!" the message reads.

A few minutes later, "Suspilne's" correspondents reported that explosions had occurred in Khmelnytskyi.

According to preliminary reports, the enemy attacked Starokonstiantyniv with a "Kinzhal" missile.

At 6.18am, monitoring channels reported the take-off of another MIG-34-K.

