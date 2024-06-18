Enemy is trying to advance to Novyi neighbourhood in Chasiv Yar, fighting is underway - General Staff

Over the past day, 17 June, 136 combat engagements took place at the frontline.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

According to updated information, over the past day, the enemy launched a total of three missile attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, 49 air strikes (including 65 GABs), and fired over 3,000 times, 71 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries.

Strikes on the enemy

The air force and missile forces and artillery of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck 13 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Situation from the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of this day, 18 June, 33 combat engagements have already taken place along the entire frontline. The Russian aggressor launched two air strikes using four guided aerial bombs, employed 20 kamikaze drones, and fired about 600 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, two occupants' attacks are underway in the area of Vovchansk . The situation is under control.

Over the last day in the Kharkiv sector, the invaders lost 168 troops, 55 of them were irretrievably wounded. One Russian tank, one armoured combat vehicle and two vehicles were destroyed. Another tank, an artillery system and a vehicle were damaged. 16 enemy personnel hideouts and one ammunition depot were destroyed.

Four combat engagements have taken place in the Kupyansk sector since the beginning of the day, including near Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane and Berestove. The situation is under control of our defenders.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, two enemy attacks in the Lyman sector near Makiivka and Terny were unsuccessful. Two more battles are ongoing in the area of Hrekivka.

"The situation in the Siverskyi sector has been the hottest since the beginning of the day, with nine combat engagements taking place there. In particular, eight occupants' attempts to advance near Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka and Rozdolivka were successfully repelled. A firefight is ongoing near Vyimka," the statement said.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy keeps trying to advance to the Novyi district of Chasiv Yar, where a battle is currently taking place.

"The situation is tense in the Pokrovsk sector, where the Russian aggressor is trying to break into our defences of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka and Novoselivka Persha. Out of seven combat engagements on the day, four were repelled by Ukrainian defenders, and three are still ongoing. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces," the General Staff added.

According to updated information, the enemy lost 318 occupants in killed and wounded in the Pokrovsk sector yesterday. An armoured combat vehicle, four cannons and four enemy vehicles were destroyed.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, our defenders repelled one Russian assault near Novodarivka. The battle near Urozhaine continues.

In the Orikhivsk sector, an attack by Russian invaders near Novodanilivka failed.

The situation in other sectors did not change significantly.

The Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is aware of the enemy's plans and is taking all necessary measures to disrupt them and stabilise the situation.