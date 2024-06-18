Russians have intensified their attacks in Toretsk direction. Attacks in areas of New York, Pivnichne and Pivdenne settlements - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 86 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war. After a long lull, the aggressor became more active in the Toretsk direction. Ukrainian soldiers are bravely repelling enemy attacks. Our intelligence, artillery, aviation, and unmanned systems are working.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, two combat engagements continue in the area of Vovchansk.

During the day, total Russian losses amounted to 105 people (irreplaceable and sanitary). Also, one enemy tank, one IFV, two artillery systems, eight vehicles and one special equipment unit were destroyed.

In the Kupiansk direction, nine enemy attempts to break into our defense lines were recorded. Two assaults near Synkivka and Berestove continue to be repelled.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, another combat engagement took place near Terny, and the total number of enemy assault actions increased to 11.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy resorted to assault operations 14 times. The battle with the Russian invaders near Spirne continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers keep trying to improve their position in the Novyi microdistrict of Chasiv Yar. The fighting continues.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian occupiers intensified their activities and launched five assault operations at once - in the areas of New York, Pivnichne and Pivdenne. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are controlling the situation and rebuffing the aggressor.

Read more: Firefight continues in Novyi neighbourhood in Chasiv Yar, - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction. The number of combat engagements has increased to 26 since the beginning of the day. 12 Russian attacks are being repelled, in particular in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha and Sokil.

In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders have already made four assault attempts on the location of Krasnohorivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, Ukrainian troops are repelling an attack by the occupiers near Urozhaine.

The situation remains unchanged in other areas.

Strikes on the enemy

The aviation, missile and artillery units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck five areas of concentration of Russian personnel, two command and control points, one command and observation post, and two enemy air defense facilities.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

New artillery strikes from the territory of Russia were carried out on the border settlements of the Sumy region. Thus, the village of Turia was shelled from the direction of Grafovka (Russia), Vovkivka and Khodyne - from Stara Mykolaivka (Russia), Sydorivka - from Popovka (Russia).

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 528,620 people (+1230 per day), 7974 tanks, 13959 artillery systems, 15307 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS