Ministry of Digital Transformation: 300 thousand persons liable for military service have updated their registration details in ASCs

More than 300,000 citizens liable for military service have updated their registration details at the ASCs in a month,

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Censor.NET reports.

Currently, most applications for data clarification have been filed at administrative service centers in Kyiv. Ukrainians were also most active in updating their registration details in the ASCs of the following regions:

Lviv;

Dnipropetrovsk;

Odesa;

Kyiv;

Kharkiv.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the data update procedure takes an average of 8 minutes. To update your registration details at the ASC, you need to have the following with you:

passport of a citizen of Ukraine;

taxpayer identification number;

mobile phone number.

