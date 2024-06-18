Russia conducts exercises in Sea of Azov involving missile carriers and amphibious ships - Pletenchuk

Currently, there is an enemy group of six ships in the Sea of Azov. The nature of their actions suggests that Russia is conducting exercises there.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET informs.

According to Pletenchuk, as of June 18, the Russian strike group consists of six ships: three of them are carriers of the Buyan-M cruise missile project and three large amphibious ships.

"There is a strike group in the Sea of Azov, and it is much larger than in the Black Sea... Given the nature of their actions and the composition of the group, we can conclude that this is a training process," the Navy spokesman said.

He also added that given the fact that the Sea of Azov is quite shallow and that the number of recommended routes is limited, the Russians are in the same location as civilian vessels, which they use as a "shield."

Read more: Enemy keeps submarines in their bases under water, thus hiding them from potential strikes - Pletenchuk

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian invaders moved some of their ships to the Sea of Azov, as they consider this territory safer due to control over the entire coast.

Read more: Enemy keeps submarines in their bases under water, thus hiding them from potential strikes - Pletenchuk