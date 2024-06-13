Enemy keeps submarines in their bases under water, thus hiding them from potential strikes - Pletenchuk

At the bases, Russian submarines are submerged underwater to hide from potential strikes, as the enemy expects an attack and tries to protect the boats in this way.

As Censor.NET informs, Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman for the Navy of the AFU, told about this on the air of the telethon.

"They can consider the position underwater as a safe location for submarines. There was information that at the base point, they are in a submerged state, when only the bridge remains on the surface, and the hull of the submarine is underwater. This tactic is quite understandable. The enemy is waiting, that it will be some kind of missile attack, so he is trying to hide the boats in this way," Pletenchuk said.

He added that Russian submarines are permanently based in Novorossiysk. And there are few ships left in the Crimea and not a single submarine at that.

Read more: Crimean Bridge used to be guarded by up to 14 Russian ships and boats, but now there are zero - Pletenchuk

Also remind, that in 27 months, Ukraine sank or seriously damaged more than a dozen large warships with strikes against the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the occupied Crimea. This is about a third of the entire fleet.