Crimean bridge used to be guarded by up to 14 Russian ships and boats, but now there are zero - Pletenchuk

Russian military ships are not currently guarding the Crimean bridge.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk, Censor.NET reports citing NV.

"Previously, they had from 10 to 14 ships and boats at sea at the same time to guard the bridge, and now there are zero of them. So they have to solve this problem somehow,’ he explained.

By using barges and booms, the Russians hope to narrow the possibility of maneuver as much as possible, narrowing the passage to make the area easier to control.

"This area of the sea is, of course, to protect the same structure... So they are building passive barriers, engineering structures in the form of the same barges with booms. The goal is to counteract,’ Pletenchuk added.

Earlier, British intelligence reported that the Russians are trying to protect the Crimean bridge from Ukrainian drones by installing eight barges.