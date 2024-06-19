Russia's attempts to impose an unjust peace on Ukraine disregard the principles of international security of the United Nations.

Such a statement was made on Tuesday during the meeting of the UN Security Council by the permanent representative of the USA Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

It is necessary to call a spade a spade: the Kremlin wants Ukraine to accept an unjust peace at gunpoint, which will be the reward of the Russian Federation for its aggression," the US representative emphasized.

In this context, she recalled the words of US Vice President Kamla Harris, who called the Russian war "an outrageous attempt to subjugate a free people and erase a sovereign state from the world map."

Thomas-Greenfield noted that Putin's so-called "peace plan", released a few days before the Peace Summit in Switzerland, should not mislead anyone.

Read more: US Ambassador to UN Thomas-Greenfield on F-16s for Ukraine: Discussions will continue for the next few weeks or months

"Demanding Ukraine to withdraw from its internationally recognized territory before the start of negotiations makes a mockery of the very principle based on which this Organization was created," said the American diplomat.

She emphasized that Russia does not demonstrate readiness for honest negotiations and, on the contrary, calls on Ukraine to surrender.

The US representative also criticized the position of China, which published its own "peace plan" without the support of Ukraine itself.

If China is really interested in supporting the peace process, we would welcome its help. It should start with the termination of support for the defense and industrial base of the Russian Federation," the post-predatory noted.

She also said that Russia had started a brutal, unprovoked war against Ukraine and that Russia could end it at any time.

"But until this day, we must support Ukraine, which seeks a just and sustainable peace in accordance with the UN Charter," the US representative emphasized.

We will remind you that earlier the Russian dictator Putin said that Ukraine should completely withdraw its troops from the 4 occupied regions to start negotiations with the Russian Federation.