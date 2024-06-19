At night, ruscists set fire to residential neighbourhoods in Kherson, injuring woman and starting fires (updated)

On the night of 19 June 2024, the Russian army attacked Kherson several times from the temporarily occupied left bank.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy is shelling residential areas of Kherson

As noted, residential areas of the city were under fire.

"In Korabelnyi and Dniprovskyi districts, there were hits to houses. Several fires broke out in the private sector as a result of hostile shelling, which were extinguished by rescuers. A woman sustained light injuries. She received medical assistance," added Mrochko.

See more: Consequences of hostile shelling in Kherson region. PHOTOS

Later, the Department of Communications of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that explosions were heard in Kherson all night, and Russian troops struck residential areas.

"After the shelling, several fires broke out at different addresses. Three residential buildings and a garage in a private yard were on fire. All fires were extinguished by firefighters," the statement said.







