American company Northrop Grumman will produce medium-caliber projectiles in Ukraine

The US military-industrial company Northrop Grumman Corporation plans to produce medium-caliber ammunition in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Breaking Defense.

As company representatives noted, Northrop's agreement on joint production is the first publicly recognized between the Prime Minister of the US Department of Defense and the Ukrainian government.

As you know, we worked in Ukraine on the production of medium-caliber ammunition. This is our first project, which is paid for in "Ukrainian dollars". We are looking to expand it to 155 mm tank ammunition and other ammunition as we find innovative processes," said Northrop's director of international business in the defense systems sector, Dave Bartell.

See more: Mines, projectiles, cartridges: more than 100 new samples of domestically produced ammunition have been approved for use in AFU - Ministry of Defense. PHOTOS

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US State Department for Military-Political Affairs Stanley Brown has confirmed plans for the production of medium-caliber ammunition in Ukraine.

During his speech at the Eurosatory arms show in Paris, he highlighted a new US State Department program that will invest $2 billion in the country's defense industrial base.

According to Brown, this program could open the door for American-Ukrainian joint production.

The publication added that Northrop refused to comment on this.

Read more: US strategy to help Ukraine demonstrates effective results in repelling Russian aggression - Blinken

What is known about Northrop Grumman?

The American military-industrial company Northrop Grumman Corporation is considered one of the world's largest manufacturers of weapons and suppliers of military technology.

The aerospace enterprise operates in the field of electronics and information technology, as well as in shipbuilding and aerospace.