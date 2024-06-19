Ukrainian Armed Forces blocked dozens of Russian invaders in Vovchansk, but not hundreds - OTGT "Kharkiv"

In Vovchansk, dozens of Russian invaders have been blocked in a certain area of construction, but not hundreds, as previously reported by Forbes.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the "Kharkiv" Operational and Tactical Group of Troops Yuriy Povkh in a commentary to "Ukrainska Pravda", Censor.NET reports.

I would like to point out that, first of all, the Russians do not operate with such masses of personnel as mentioned in this report. That is, 400 people - it is impossible to confirm this fact, because it does not exist... As for the moment of blocking a certain Russian unit within the city of Vovchansk, this fact exists. But we are talking not about hundreds, but about dozens of occupants who are now blocked in a certain area of the city," the spokesman stressed.

He noted that the OTGT "Kharkiv" is responsible for commenting on the situation on the frontline, so it does not comment on anything in real time or in the short term, as the lives of Ukrainian defenders depend on it.

Read more: Russia plans to redeploy marines from Pacific Fleet to area of Vovchansk - spokesman of OSGT "Khortytsia" Voloshyn

On 15 June, Forbes reported that the Russian occupiers continue to be surrounded at the Vovchansk chemical plant due to heavy shelling by Ukrainian flying bombs.

The publication wrote that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had surrounded a group of up to 400 Russian soldiers and captured dozens of Russian soldiers.

Watch more: Marines replenish exchange fund near Vovchansk. VIDEO