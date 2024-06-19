At border, military registration documents from "Reserve+" started to be accepted - SBGS

Military registration documents from the "Reserve+" application are valid for presentation at the border.

This was stated by the spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, to Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

"The Ministry of Defense announced the possibility of issuing a military registration document in electronic form using a mobile application.

In this regard, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine notes that border control measures will continue to be carried out at border checkpoints in compliance with the applicable law. Decisions on the passage of persons will be made on the basis of the availability of all necessary conditions for passage and information that gives grounds for crossing the border.

In particular, this also applies to the availability of information in military registration documents in paper or electronic form indicating the grounds for exemption from mobilization or exclusion from military registration for health reasons. Starting May 18, this is an additional condition for certain categories of citizens to cross the border," he explained.

The State Border Guard Service advises persons liable for military service to carefully check the information that gives them the right to cross the state border in their military registration documents, including in electronic form.

To prevent the use of forged documents, border guards, if necessary, verify information from military registration documents through the Oberih system. In particular, in case of discrepancies, SBGS representatives have the right to refuse a citizen to cross the border to leave Ukraine.

