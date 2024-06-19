Tatarov and Co. to try to imprison me - Shabunin

Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre and a soldier, commented on media reports that he was being served with a notice of suspicion for failing to report for military service and using a volunteer car.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"I have just learned from Interfax that Tatarov and Co. will try to imprison me. According to the media, they are preparing a suspicion for me for failing to report for military service.

I repeat for Tatarov and co. I voluntarily mobilized in Kyiv in the first days of the large-scale invasion (25.02.2022). For the intellectually gifted in the PO - in addition to voluntary mobilization, from the first day of service I have legal grounds for demobilization, which I do not use," Shabunin wrote on Facebook.

He also explained the situation with the car he received from the charity.

"Also (according to Interfax), I will be accused of failing to hand over a car from a charity fund to the military unit, which was provided to me personally as a soldier.

Dear representatives from the PO, I didn't have to do that. There are two forms of car transfer: for a military unit (the car is put on black license plates) and to a military personally (it remains on foreign license plates) (clause 3-3 of Article 15 of the Law of Ukraine "On Humanitarian Aid"). That's why you see so many crates around (in my case, a car 20 years old!) with foreign license plates. That crate, by the way, serves in the East. But if I need it for my service, I will borrow it again for a while," explained the AntAC head.

According to Shabunin, given the resources spent on this story, they will "try to imprison him on these stupid accusations". "Between 1 April and 18 June alone, more than 300 publications were published on various online resources aimed at discrediting me," he said.

Shabunin considers the current situation to be revenge on the part of the Presidential Office for the systematic criticism of the actions of the head of the Office, Andrii Yermak, and his deputy, Oleh Tatarov.