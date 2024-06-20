Night attack by "Shaheds": critical infrastructure facility was hit in Vinnytsia region

In Vinnytsia region, a critical infrastructure facility was hit by a Shahed attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Borzov.

"As a result of the Russian army's attack in Vinnytsia region, a critical infrastructure facility was hit," the statement said.

Preliminary, without casualties.

"All necessary measures are being taken at the site to eliminate the consequences," Borzov added.

On the night of 20 June, Russian attack drones attacked Kyiv.