In morning, occupiers hit Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region with GAB, one person died

Around 9 a.m., the Russian military shelled Kostiantynivka, using GABs.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to Suspilne Donbas by Serhii Horbunov, the head of the Konstiantynivka CMA.

"The hit was in the suburbs, there are country houses. A man born in 1955 died, a woman born in 1959 was injured. The Russian army used a GAB-500 aerial bomb," Horbunov said.

As a result of the shelling, one house was destroyed, and three more were damaged.

It will be recalled that during the past day, the Russian occupying forces fired 26 times on populated areas of the Donetsk region. It is known that two people died, 4 were injured.

