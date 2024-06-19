ENG
Sappers of State Emergency Service remove 250-kg high explosive bomb from private yard of house in Kostiantynivka. VIDEO

A 250kg landmine bomb was seized by sappers of the State Emergency Service in a private household in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the press service of the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook.

They noted that the munition did not work and did not injure anyone.

The rescuers transported the explosive to the blasting site and destroyed it.

