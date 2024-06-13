Sappers defuse Russian UMPB D-30SN glide bomb in Kharkiv private sector. PHOTO
Deminers of the Interregional Centre for Humanitarian Demining and Rapid Response defused a Russian UMPB D-30SN glide bomb in Kharkiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.
As noted, the modified aerial bomb was launched by the enemy at the private sector of Kharkiv.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password