Sappers defuse Russian UMPB D-30SN glide bomb in Kharkiv private sector. PHOTO

Deminers of the Interregional Centre for Humanitarian Demining and Rapid Response defused a Russian UMPB D-30SN glide bomb in Kharkiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, the modified aerial bomb was launched by the enemy at the private sector of Kharkiv.





