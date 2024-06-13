ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9375 visitors online
News Photo War
3 088 0

Sappers defuse Russian UMPB D-30SN glide bomb in Kharkiv private sector. PHOTO

Deminers of the Interregional Centre for Humanitarian Demining and Rapid Response defused a Russian UMPB D-30SN  glide bomb in Kharkiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

Сапери ДСНС знешкодили російську плануючу авіабомбу у Харкові

As noted, the modified aerial bomb was launched by the enemy at the private sector of Kharkiv.

У Харкові сапери вилучили російську модифіковану авіабомбу УМПБ Д-30СН
У Харкові сапери вилучили російську модифіковану авіабомбу УМПБ Д-30СН

Read more: Additional UAH 2.5 billion allocated to Kharkiv and region to restore power system - Shmyhal


У Харкові сапери вилучили російську модифіковану авіабомбу УМПБ Д-30СН

Author: 

air bomb (109) Kharkiv (1296) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (769) sapper (60)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 