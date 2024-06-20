South Korea to reconsider arms supplies to Ukraine

After signing a pact on mutual defence in the event of a war between the DPRK and Russia, South Korea will consider supplying weapons to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to Yonhap News.

The South Korean government criticised the agreement between Russia and North Korea. Seoul also stressed that it intends to reconsider the issue of military assistance to Ukraine.

"The government clearly emphasises that any cooperation that directly or indirectly helps North Korea to increase its military power is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and is subject to monitoring and sanctions by the international community," the presidential office said in a statement.

A representative of the South Korean president hinted that the supply of weapons systems to the Ukrainian Armed Forces could be increased in the future.

As a reminder, dictators Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement that provides for mutual assistance in the event of aggression against Russia or the DPRK.

