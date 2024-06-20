ENG
South Korea may transfer air defense systems to Ukraine - Yonhap

South Korea may reconsider its decision to transfer arms to Ukraine and provide air defense systems.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Yonhap News Agency.

National Security Advisor Chan Ho-jin said that Korea would reconsider its position on arms supplies to Ukraine after Russia and the DPRK signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.

"Specific measures will be announced later, and it will be interesting to see how Russia reacts, rather than disclose our plans in advance," he said.

Sources said that the list of weapons could include air defense systems, which Ukraine needs so much.

