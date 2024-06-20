Since 2022, more than 52 thousand Ukrainian servicemen have been trained as part of EU mission - MoD

As of today, more than 52,000 Ukrainian soldiers, sergeants and officers have been trained by the EU mission EUMAM, which is three times higher than the announced expectations.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration Oleksandr Balanutsa, Censor.NET reports.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently forming new brigades, and we need quality training for our military. That is why the continuation of the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine is critical. We are grateful for the training already provided and urge you to maintain and increase the volume and pace," Balanutsa emphasized during a meeting with the Chief of the EU Military Staff, Lieutenant General Mikael Van der Laan.

The European Union's military assistance mission to Ukraine began in the fall of 2022 after a meeting of 27 EU defense ministers and is designed for two years. However, it can be extended if necessary - this is what the current negotiations between the Ukrainian military leadership and EU leaders are aimed at.

