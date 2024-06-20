Stefanishyna on Ukraine’s expectations from the NATO Summit: Securing irreversibility of course towards Alliance

Kyiv hopes that the decisions of the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington will enshrine the irreversibility of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic course.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna.

"Our expectations in the context of Euro-Atlantic integration remain unchanged: membership. And the wording matters, although, of course, as a country fighting for its survival for the third year in a row, we prioritize concrete actions. That is why we are preparing a package of decisions for the NATO Summit in Washington together with our allies that will strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities," Stefanishyna said in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine, answering a question about the alleged desire of some allies to weaken the wording of Ukraine's future membership in the decision of the NATO Summit in Washington.

Speaking about the wording, she expressed gratitude to those allies who realize the danger of any "verbal ambiguities regarding Ukraine's integration."

"The stable and unprecedented support of Ukrainian citizens for NATO membership cements the irreversibility of the Euro-Atlantic course. Ukraine will not be a "gray zone", it is a matter of our survival. We hope that the decisions of the allies at the summit will consolidate this position," the Vice Prime Minister summarized.