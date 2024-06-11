By end of year, Ukraine will prepare huge roadmap of strategic reforms within framework of EU accession, - Stefanishyna

Ukraine will prepare a roadmap for strategic transformations within the framework of EU accession negotiations by the end of the year.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

‘The EU will remain the driver of this (reformist - Ed.) force, because at the end of this year, Ukraine will prepare a huge roadmap for strategic transformations in the field of law enforcement, public administration, what should be a prerequisite for such fundamental transformations in Ukraine over the next ten years, as part of the accession negotiations,’ she explained at a conference on the restoration of Ukraine.

Stefanishyna noted that Ukraine must continue on the path of reform.

