New Moscow-Pyongyang agreement should worry China - White House

The conclusion of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Russia and North Korea should at least cause concern in Beijing, as it contradicts China's approaches.

This position was expressed on Thursday during a telephone briefing by White House adviser John Kirby, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We think that these concerns will be shared by China, as the agreement (between Russia and the DPRK - Ed.) seems to directly contradict the statement that President Putin and President Xi made in Beijing just a month ago," the White House spokesman said.

He recalled that last month, both China and Russia called for a peaceful and diplomatic resolution of the situation in Ukraine.

Biden's advisor also emphasized that any country that cares about security in the Indo-Pacific region and believes that UN Security Council decisions should be implemented should be concerned.

As a reminder, on June 19, dictators Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement that provides for mutual assistance in the event of aggression against Russia or the DPRK.