Shelling of a power plant in Donetsk region on June 20: energy engineer Kostiantyn Husak was killed - Ministry of Energy

On June 20, 36-year-old machinist Kostiantyn Husak was killed as a result of the shelling of one of the power plants in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

"At the time of the attack, he was on the territory of the enterprise, in the workshop. As a result of the shelling, he was seriously injured. He was quickly evacuated to the hospital. Unfortunately, despite the help provided, he could not be saved," the message reads.

The Ministry of Energy notes that Kostyantyn held the position of a machinist-surveyor of the main equipment of the boiler-turbine shop. He is survived by his parents and older brother.

It will be recalled that on June 20, Russian invaders fired at energy facilities in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions.7 energy workers were injured at two power facilities.

